Prepare your car for winter

RICHMOND, Va. - Brent Stegner, Car Care Manager of the AAA Glenside Travel Center, has some exciting events and promotions happening. Using promo code OIL, new and returning AAA members can receive a FREE deluxe oil change and FREE tire rotation. A FREE AAA Car Care Clinic is also happening on Wednesday, October 18th at 7pm, and participants can learn valuable lessons on caring for their cars during the winter season. Call to reserve your spot at 804-281-7100. For more information and to schedule an appointment you can visit www.AAA.com/carcare or call 804-281-7100.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY AAA MID-ATLANTIC}