Donut shop, brewpub and market planned for Manchester

RICHMOND, Va. — After several years of quietly amassing properties along a rundown stretch of Hull Street, Michael Hild and wife Laura Dyer Hild are ready to put their big bet on Manchester to the test.

Work is underway to redevelop and open a donut shop, brewpub and market/restaurant at 1204, 1209 and 1213 Hull St., three buildings that will serve as a sort of anchor for the couple’s efforts to revive a chunk of the neighborhood through a portfolio that now totals two dozen properties on surrounding blocks.

“It’s time to bring this area back,” said Michael Hild, who is also CEO at Live Well Financial, a mortgage finance company he launched in 2005, and co-owner with his wife of Anderson’s Neck Oyster Co. “When you look at the activity that is occurring in the neighborhood, this is the fitting addition, that quite frankly, has been a long time coming.”

At 1209 Hull St., the Hilds are gutting the three-story building to transform it into a yet unnamed brewery and restaurant. The top floors of the property, which formerly housed Baldwin Dry Goods and later a Thalhimer’s department store, will hold twelve one-bedroom apartments. Plans also call for the roof to be converted into a deck as an amenity to the brewpub.

Hild said he is targeting a first quarter 2018 completion for the apartments and the commercial shell.

Next door at 1213 Hull St., the Hilds are developing Hot Diggity Donuts, a shop that will take over the ground floor underneath four new one-bedroom apartments on the second floor.

