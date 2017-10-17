Man in red pickup wanted in Henrico Wells Fargo Bank robbery

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect in a Henrico Wells Fargo Bank robbery Tuesday afternoon.

Police said at approximately 3:40 p.m. officers responded to the bank, located in the 8100 block of Brook Road, for a bank robbery.

“A white male entered the bank, approached the victim and presented a note. The victim complied and the suspect left the business,” said a Henrico Police spokesperson.

The suspect was seen driving away in a burgundy or red Ford Ranger pickup truck.

Investigators say no weapon was displayed during the robbery.

The suspect is described as a white male, 40-45 years of age, approximately 5’7”-5’11’, with an average build. He was seen wearing shorts, a jacket, and sunglasses.

Anyone with information was asked to call Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.