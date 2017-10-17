Guten Tag!  Come Celebrate The 49th Annual Richmond Oktoberfest

RICHMOND, Va. – The 49th Annual Richmond Oktoberfest is BACK! Hans Steinen visits our studio to fill us in on what’s to be expected at Virginia’s oldest and most authentic Oktoberfest celebration. We also enjoyed a LIVE German folk music performance from the ACCA Shrine Sauerkraut Band under the direction of John Stentson. You can enjoy the festivities Friday, October 20th from 6pm to 11pm, and Saturday, October 21st from 3pm to 11pm at the Old Dominion Building at the Richmond International Raceway. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door, with discounts provided to military, seniors and college students with ID. For more information you can visit http://www.richmondoktoberfestinc.com/