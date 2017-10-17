Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Dr. Jennifer Hoyt, M.D., fills us in on a ‘Free Flu Clinic’ being offered by Bon Secours Westchester Emergency Center. Free flu shots are being offered for adults and children, aged 6 months and up, on Saturday, October 21st from 9am to 1pm. Dr. Hoyt recommends getting the flu shot before the end of October so you’re prepared for the winter flu season. On-site mammography and other clinical screenings are available with payment. For more information you can visit https://bonsecours.com/richmond or call 804-594-2100.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BON SECOURS}