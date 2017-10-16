× Chesterfield driver killed in head-on crash

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — A 19-year-old Chesterfield man was killed in a weekend crash on Route 60 in Powhatan.

Timothy P. Michael, 19, of Chesterfield, was killed Saturday night when his Nissan collided head-on with a Ford F-350, according to Virginia State Police.

“Around 9:30 p.m. [Saturday night], a 1997 Nissan was traveling on Route 60 about a mile west of Bell Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crossed into the oncoming travel lane,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “The Nissan collided head-on with a 2001 Ford F-350 pick-up truck towing a trailer. A 2006 Acura TLX struck the rear of the trailer attached to the pick-up truck.”

Michael, police said, was not wearing a seat belt.

Police have not yet released information about the other people involved in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

Witnesses can email news tips and photos here.