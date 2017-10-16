RICHMOND, Va. – Children’s book ’The Principal’s Pink Tutu Run’ is based on a true story of when author Bill Pike was principal of Lakeside Elementary school in Henrico County. Bill is joined by the book’s illusrator, Nell Chesley, to fill us in on the wacky stunt Bill performed to encourage the students to reach a school wide reading goal. ‘The Principal’s Pink Tutu’ is one of three books thats been a collaboration between Bill and Nell. Bill will be at the Handmade Harvest Craft Show Saturday, October 21st from 9am to 5pm. For more information, or to order a copy, you can visit http://www.dementimilestonepublishing.com/principals-pink-tutu and http://www.handmadeharvestcraftshow.com/