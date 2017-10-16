The importance of diet in overcoming disease

RICHMOND, Va. – Athletic coach Keisha Harris was diagnosed terminally ill with stage 4 cancer in 2013. Keisha is now healthy and medication free and attributes much of her success to the drastic changes she made to her diet. Keisha also penned a book titled ‘Warrior 917’ which is her personal account of her fight against cancer. Keisha is also offering a tips on eating a healthy diet with the ’Eating to Live’ workshop series Saturday, October 21st from 11am to 1pm at 6503 Old Warwick Rd in Richmond. For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/1MillionDollarMiracle/