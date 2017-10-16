The importance of diet in overcoming disease

Softball coach jailed
RICHMOND, Va. – Athletic coach Keisha Harris was diagnosed terminally ill with stage 4 cancer in 2013.  Keisha is now healthy and medication free and attributes much of her success to the drastic changes she made to her diet.  Keisha also penned a book titled ‘Warrior 917’ which is her personal account of her fight against cancer.  Keisha is also offering a tips on eating a healthy diet with the ’Eating to Live’ workshop series  Saturday, October 21st from 11am to 1pm at 6503 Old Warwick Rd in Richmond.  For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/1MillionDollarMiracle/