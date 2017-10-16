× Norfolk Confederate Monument vandalized with red paint

NORFOLK, Va. – The Confederate Monument in Norfolk was vandalized early Monday, reported WTKR.

Norfolk Police say sometime between midnight and 3 a.m., someone spray painted the monument with red paint. The graffiti reads “#2 BETTER LUCK NEVER.”

The monument is located in the 400 block of E. Main Street and has recently been the subject of some controversy; it was also vandalized in May, when someone spray painted “SHAME” on the statue.

The Confederate Monument was completed in 1906 and dedicated in 1907 during the Jamestown Exposition.

Since 2015, petitions have been made to remove the monument. State code currently prohibits moving the statue, but Mayor Kenny Alexander has announced plans to make a recommendation to Norfolk City Council that the monument be moved to a more suitable location to honor the Confederate war dead.

Norfolk City Council says if the Attorney General will allow them to legally move the statue, it will be moved to Elmwood Cemetery.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the vandalism to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP