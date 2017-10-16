Neighbors heard loud pop days before body found in apartment: Crime Insider

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Police are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in an eastern Henrico apartment complex Sunday evening.

The disturbing discovery was made at Henrico’s King Point Apartments.

Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett that neighbors told police they heard a loud pop on Friday night but didn’t think anything more of it. Police roped off the parking lot late Sunday after a call for a body discovered.

“Henrico Police responded to the 3400 block of Prince Robert Court for a death investigation,” a Henrico Police spokesperson said. “The investigation is currently ongoing, and is being treated as suspicious in nature.”

Crime Insider sources say the victim’s car was missing and later recovered elsewhere around 11 p.m. Sunday night.

Police have not released information about the victim or any possible suspects.

Anyone with information was asked to call Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.