× Brunswick teen faces felony charges for threats to kill 5 students

BRUNSWICK, Va. – A high school student is facing felony charges after threats to kill five students were made online and through social media, according to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office was notified of the electronic threat to kill the five students — who attended both Brunswick and Park View High Schools.

Deputies and investigators immediately began interviewing the students who were named, and attempted to obtain information regarding the account holder’s identity and whereabouts.

Precautions were taken to ensure the safety of both schools and their students. Friday’s football game was canceled.

Investigative techniques and a search warrant were used to develop specific and identifying information for the Snap Chat account, Google email account, as well as the cell phone provider used to send the threat.

On Monday, Oct. 16, a juvenile student of Brunswick Senior High School was identified and questioned and subsequently determined to be the one responsible for sending the threatening messages.

Felony charges are currently pending for threats of death or serious bodily injury to a person on school property.