Suspicious device found during battle reenactment at historical park

MIDDLETOWN, Va. — The Richmond Division of the FBI is investigating after a suspicious device was found during a battle reenactment in Frederick County Saturday.

The device was located on the grounds of the Cedar Creek & Belle Grove National Historical Park during an annual reenactment of the Battle of Cedar Creek. No one was injured and the device was determined to be safe by the Virginia State Police.

The FBI are investigating the incident along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Virginia State Police, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and the Middletown Police Department. No further information is currently available as the matter is pending.

Anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity or may have information pertaining to this incident is encouraged to contact the FBI at 804-261-1044.