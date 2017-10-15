Police investigating double shooting in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. — Two people are in the hospital with injuries they sustained in a double shooting that occurred early Sunday morning.

Units responded to the intersection of East Washington Street and Burch Street just after 12:15 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found that a vehicle had been struck by several bullets and that two people had been shot, with one sustaining a gunshot wound to the back.

Both individuals were transported to Southside Regional Medical Center. The man who sustained the gunshot to the back was later transferred to VCU Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.

The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.