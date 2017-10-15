Young athletes play to raise awareness about heart disease

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — About 200 people watched as young athletes from lacrosse teams across Greater Richmond came together to raise money and awareness for heart disease in young people Sunday.

Lacrosse My Heart took place at Midlothian Middle School and involved 50 athletes from across the region, hoping to make a difference and save lives in their community.

Money raised from Sunday’s tournament benefits the Ryan Lopynski Big Heart Foundation. The foundation helps provide screenings and education in preventing sudden cardiac arrest in young adults. In many cases, there’s no symptoms or warning signs.

The first Lacrosse My Heart event was organized by 12-year-old Brennan Lane. Lane plays for Richmond’s C2C 2023 team. Lane’s sister, Hailey, suffered a massive heart attack in March 2015 while on spring break from the Air Force Academy. Her story went viral as people from across the country rallied behind the 19-year-old Midlothian High School graduate in her recovery.