Death investigation underway at eastern Henrico apartments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A death investigation is underway at an eastern Henrico apartment complex Sunday night.

Officers were called to the at the King Point Apartments on Prince Robert Court.

Police have not released any information about the victim or any possible suspects.

No additional details were available at last check, but police are expected to release more information Monday morning.

Stay with WTVR.com and watch CBS 6 News for updates on this developing story. Anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.