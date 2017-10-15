Fight breaks near vigil for 1-year-old shooting victim

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Family members, friends and community members gathered for a prayer service in front of the house where one-year-old Jaidah Morris was shot and killed last week.

“She was just so happy, and that would make me happy inside,” Starr Graves, Jaidah’s aunt, said. “I used to be like, ‘Go Girl!’ And she used to just dance. She was just so happy. I don’t know why somebody would do this.”

Family and friends here to pray for Jaidah Monae Morris. The one-year-old was shot and killed last week. Shooter fired into home. @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/GshQcpJpqw — Jake Burns (@JakeBurnsCBS6) October 15, 2017

Police said Jidah and her father were both shot inside the home on Fayette Street in Henrico.

While her father continues to recover at the hospital, no arrests have been made.

“Two weeks ago we had a big party for her birthday, and now she is not here,” Althea Graves, Jaidiah’s grandmother, said. “This is bad, man. This is bad. I want somebody to pay for this. I swear to God that I want somebody to pay for this because this is not right.”

Emotional moment when Jaidah’s mother took a look at this memorial for her daughter. Jaidah was only 390 days old. @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/uWEKHAHG0a — Jake Burns (@JakeBurnsCBS6) October 15, 2017

This service was designed to help the family heal, a fight broke out nearby near the end of the vigil and the crowd scattered.

Henrico police were on the scene and secured the area.

A group of people were spotted running down Fayette Street and a man was lying in someone’s yard.

He was badly injured and surrounded by police while other officers searched the area.

Organizers finished honoring Jaidah despite the tension.

Because as one person put it, most people came here to celebrate Jaidah’s 390 days of life.

“God, we thank you, we thank you, for the life that was lived, but now we ask that you would be with this family like never before.”

Jaidah will be laid to rest Monday at March Funeral Home at 2 p.m. Family members said the service is open to the public.