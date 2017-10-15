2 injured after two-vehicle collision in Matoaca
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va — Two people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle accident in the Matoaca area of Chesterfield County Sunday afternoon.
Officers were called to the intersection of Genito Road and Otterdale Road just before 4:45 p.m. Police say a grey pickup truck collided with a black Jeep and that the truck caught fire due to leaking oil and an overheated engine.
Two people were transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
Units from the Chesterfield Fire Department came and put out the vehicle fire.
The accident is still under investigation.