Pair charged in toddler’s death

VSU on lockdown after shooting on campus

Posted 9:14 pm, October 14, 2017, by , Updated at 09:46PM, October 14, 2017

ETTRICK, Va. — Virginia State University is on lockdown after a shooting on campus Saturday night.

VSU Police‏ posted on Twitter at 9 p.m. that the university was on lockdown because of a shooting at the school.

“Avoid the area,” VSU Police‏ tweeted. “Updates to follow.”

A possible suspect is described as a black male wearing a white jersey with a blue number 23.

If you have information that could help officers, contact Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or 804-524-5411.

This is homecoming weekend at the university. A hip-hop concert was scheduled for 8 p.m. at the school’s Multi-Purpose Center.

