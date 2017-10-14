VSU on lockdown after shooting on campus

ETTRICK, Va. — Virginia State University is on lockdown after a shooting on campus Saturday night.

VSU Police‏ posted on Twitter at 9 p.m. that the university was on lockdown because of a shooting at the school.

Shooting on Campus – VSU is on lockdown. Avoid the area. Updates to follow. — VSU Police (@VSUPolice) October 15, 2017

“Avoid the area,” VSU Police‏ tweeted. “Updates to follow.”

A possible suspect is described as a black male wearing a white jersey with a blue number 23.

Pos. Suspect: BM wearing white jersey with blue number 23. If you have information contact @CCPDVa (804) 748-1251 or is at (804) 524-5411. — VSU Police (@VSUPolice) October 15, 2017

If you have information that could help officers, contact Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or 804-524-5411.

This is homecoming weekend at the university. A hip-hop concert was scheduled for 8 p.m. at the school’s Multi-Purpose Center.

