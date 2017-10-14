VSU on lockdown after shooting on campus

ETTRICK, Va. — Virginia State University is on lockdown after a shooting on campus Saturday night.
VSU Police posted on Twitter at 9 p.m. that the university was on lockdown because of a shooting at the school.
“Avoid the area,” VSU Police tweeted. “Updates to follow.”
A possible suspect is described as a black male wearing a white jersey with a blue number 23.
If you have information that could help officers, contact Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or 804-524-5411.
This is homecoming weekend at the university. A hip-hop concert was scheduled for 8 p.m. at the school’s Multi-Purpose Center.
WTVR CBS 6 News has a crew headed to the scene. Stay with WTVR.com and watch CBS 6 News for updates. Anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.