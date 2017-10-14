Sun, warmer temps return for part of the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The cooler temperatures from the past few days, combined with the wind direction and moisture trapped above the ground, have kept the abundant cloud cover in place.

Clouds will give way to sunshine after Sunday morning, and this will push temperatures up into the 80s.

This will be short-lived, since a cold front will pass Sunday night into Monday with some showers and much cooler weather.

Low temperatures Tuesday morning will be in the lower 40s for Richmond, but outlying areas will drop into the 30s. Some locations to the north and west may see frost Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

Temperatures will warm the rest of the week with highs in the 70s and overnight lows into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Highs next weekend will be close to 80°, followed by another brief cool-down early in the following week.

