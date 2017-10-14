× Police investigating woman’s death in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police are in the early stages of a death investigation after a woman was found dead in her home Saturday morning.

Henrico Emergency Communications received a call for a medical emergency in the 1500 block of Americana Drive just before 10:30 a.m. Police and rescue personnel arrived to find an adult female unresponsive. After fire and rescue personnel attempted life-saving measures, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner will determine the woman’s identity and the manner and cause of her death.

Investigators are on the scene conducting a death investigation into the circumstances surrounding this call.

This is a developing story.