Manchester brings their big boy pants to beat L.C. Bird 24-21

In the last six years, Manchester and L.C. Bird has split the last six meetings and last night's battle was indicative of how close these two teams are. The Lancers got a 30 yard field goal from Jake Lero with under 3:30 to go in the fourth quarter and held the Skyhawks on 4th down to win 24-21; their fourth in a row overall.

Manchester running back Isaiah Todd rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns while quarterback Brendon Clark finished strong after struggling early in the persistent mist that fell in the first half. Clark completed his final four passes in the fourth quarter and added 50 yards on the ground.

L.C. Bird's loss spoiled what was a tremendous effort from their running back C.J. Donaldson. The area's leading rusher added to his total to the tune of 282 yards, 199 yards in the second half alone, on 41 carries and two touchdowns.

The Skyhawks saw their four game winning streak snapped and have dropped two straight against Manchester.