Henrico rallies to knock out Varina

Henrico running back Tyrelle Ellison scored with 45 seconds left to cap a 14 point fourth quarter and give the Warriors a 21-14 road win over 7th ranked Varina, snapping the Blue Devils three game winning streak.

Game was tied seven all at the half on a Justin Goode 25 yard touchdown catch for the Warriors. Varina's Stephen Richardson had a three yard touchdown run, the first of td's on the night for him.

Henrico quarterback Lawrence Chambers, who finished 18-27 for 188 yards, found JaHad Carter for a 45 yard touchdown in the fourth to tie the game at 14. Carter had nine catches for a game high 104 yards and that score. The Warriors defense held Varina to just 18 yards passing.

The Warriors have won two straight and will play at Hanover next week.