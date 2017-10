Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Atlee Station, Va. - Lee-Davis got big nights from quarterback Zach Lass and running back Josh Rice as they outlasted county rival Atlee 48-21.

Rice had two rushing TDs while Lass had two TD passes to Jalen Hargrove and Ned Anthony for the Confederates (6-1).

Tyler Warren accounted for all three of Atlee's touchdowns. The Raiders (2-5) travel to Highland Springs next week while the Confederates host Varina.