Thomas Jefferson comes from behind to beat Deep Run 29-24

Wyndham, Va. - One week after rushing for nearly 300 yards in a win over Glen Allen, Jalen Jackson was at it again for the Thomas Jefferson Vikings.

Jackson ran for 271 yards and three touchdowns as TJ knocked off Deep Run 29-21, further improving their playoff chances in 3A.

The Vikings (4-3) entered the 4th quarter down 24-15. Deep Run quarterback Aiden Wheeler ran for 162 yards and two scores in helping the Wildcats (3-4) build their lead.

But Jackson scored twice in the final 12 minutes adding to his 44 yard TD run in the first quarter to power the Vikings to another win. They are two more victories away from their first winning season since 1976. Gyasi Hale also had an INT return for a score in the first half for TJ.

The Vikings host J.R. Tucker next week while Deep Run hosts John Marshall.