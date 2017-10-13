Panthers fan arrested after brutal sucker-punch caught on video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Police made an arrest Friday after disturbing video of a man being punched in the face during a Carolina Panthers game circulated online.

After reviewing the footage, officers arrested Kyle Adam Maraghy and charged him with simple assault. Police took Maraghy to Mecklenburg County Jail.

The cellphone video shows a Carolina Panthers fan sucker-punching another fan during Thursday night’s game at Bank of America Stadium.

The incident happened after the 62-year-old victim told the Panthers fans standing in front of them that they were “being jerks” for not sitting.

The Instagram post read, in part, “The dude took offense to the couple never sitting down and obstructing his view. The victim telling the dude bro how they’re being jerks and how rude they are for not sitting.”

The graphic video then allegedly shows Maraghy repeatedly punching the older fan sitting behind him. The older man seems stunned, and tries to ward off the blows as blood starts streaming down his cheek.

According to WSOC, Maraghy was also charged with assault in 2013, but his charges were eventually dropped.

Warning: The video and post caption contains violence, blood and graphic language