Henrico teen charged in Cook Out shooting

COUNTY, Va. -- The man arrested following a shooting near a Cook Out restaurant in western Henrico remained jailed without bond Friday.

Jakweus Gordon, 19, of Seminary Avenue, was charged with Malicious Shooting, Use Firearm In Commission Felony, and Drug Possession in connection to Thursday's incident.

Henrico Police swarmed the Eastridge Road Cook Out, between Parham and Three Chopt roads, after shots were fired during a fight near the restaurant's parking lot.

No one was struck by the gunfire, but the Cook Out building was hit at least twice with bullets, according to a store employee.

The violent situation unfolded during the evening rush hour in a highly traveled part of Henrico's West End.

One witness, who was working nearby, recorded the aftermath with his cell phone camera.

"I probably saw about five to eight people handcuffed and most were placed on the ground while they were detained," witness John Toole said.

Investigative details into the incident, like the motive for the fight and shooting have not yet been released.

Witnesses can email news tips and photos here.