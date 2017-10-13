× Thieves take $13,000 from 83-year-old Short Pump shopper

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — An 83-year-old Henrico woman said a couple she befriended at HomeGoods in Short Pump stole her wallet. Once in possession of her credit cards, the couple went on a spending spree — racking up $13,000 in charges at the Apple Store, Walmart, Target, and Ulta.

The victim, who asked for her identity be protected, said the couple approached her while she was browsing in HomeGoods on Thursday afternoon.

She said she believed while a woman engaged with her in a conversation, the man stole her credit cards.

A theft she did not even realize had happened until she finished shopping and went to pay for her items.

At first she thought she lost her cards while shopping.

But after re-tracing her steps, she realized something very bad happened inside the store.

While she called police, her daughter started checking bank statements.

“From 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., they attempted $17,000 worth of charges,” the victim’s daughter said. “It was a huge number in a few hours.”

Police told the victim, they believed this was the work of professional thieves who took the cards, split them up, and hit several stores at the same time.

Watch Jon Burkett’s full report starting on CBS 6 News at 5 p.m.