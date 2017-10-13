Enjoy some “buttered Soul”

RICHMOND, Va. – The 13th Annual Folk Festival is about music, food, culture, family and fun. Christine ‘Tina’ Ingram-Murphy, the youngest daughter of the late Richmond gospel legend Maggie Ingram, visits our kitchen to share some secret family recipes. Tina whips up her mom’s classic cornbread, but adds her own twist by using creamed corn. Tina will be sharing kitchen lore while preparing a delicious soul food supper at the Folklife Stage Sunday, October 15th from 1:30 to 2:15pm. For more information you can visit http://www.richmondfolkfestival.org/

Tina Ingram-Murphy’s Cornbread recipe:

1 cup of plain corn meal

1 cup all purpose flour

1 teaspoon sea salt

3 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

2/3 cup sugar (prefer sugar in the raw)

1 egg

1/3 cup olive oil

1 cup cream corn

1 cup milk

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix all the dry ingredients together in a bowl. Next mix all liquid ingredients together in a separate bowl and then pour them into the bowl of dry ingredients. Mix all ingredients together. Lightly butter a 9 x 13 inch baking pan and pour the mixture into the pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes. Baking may take less time depending on how oven operates. Cornbread is done when you can stick a butter knife in the center and it comes out clean.