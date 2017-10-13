There’s a Chick-fil-A food truck in Virginia

SALEM, Va. — Chick-fil-A is leaving the chicken coop. The fast food chicken chain is testing Chick-fil-a food trucks and one of the rare trucks is in Virginia.

Shaine Miles, owner of a Chick-fil-A in Salem, said he planned to take his new truck to community events and fundraisers.

“To be able to take food where people want it. That’s kind of the way of the future,” he told WSLS. “It seems to be with Amazon delivery and Prime Eats and Uber dash and all of those things going on. So this enables us to do that and get people where they are going.”

If testing is successful, expect to see Chick-fil-a food truck in other Virginia cities.