Social media threat targets Brunswick High

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. — The sheriff’s office is investigating a social media threat made against Brunswick High School in Lawrenceville.

The specific nature of the threat was not released.

No suspicious activity has been reported at the high school, Sheriff Brian Roberts said.

The school day is continuing as scheduled, but Friday’s high school football game has been canceled.

