RICHMOND, Va. – ‘Battle of the Badges’ is a charity softball tournament between local police departments to raise money for the Children’s Hospital Foundation of Richmond. The fun happens at The Diamond Saturday, October 21st. Gates open at Noon. The game begins at 1pm. Event creator Officer Joey Kierson of the Chesterfield County Police Department fills us in on the event, which promises to have lots of softball, live music, children’s activities and good natured rivalry. Matt Brady with the Children’s Hospital Foundation is excited to participate in this fundraiser, which promises a day of fun for some of children who are currently patients at the hospital. The event is FREE, but donations are greatly appreciated. For more information you can visit https://chfrichmond.org/events/battle-of-the-badges and www.squirrelsbaseball.com