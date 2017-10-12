Skinny-dippers arrested at wedding

SALISBURY, Mass. — Two skinny dippers were arrested outside Boston after stripping down and swimming naked near a wedding.

Zachary Tomko, 29, and Holly O’Neal, 20, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and paid $282 in fines, WVCB reported.

Tomko, who said he swam naked all the time, believes he was in the wrong place at the wrong time — this time.

While swimming in the nude, Tomko and O’Neal became the unintended entertainment for a wedding that was taking place in a restaurant that overlooked the ocean.

“There were numerous patrons looking out the windows at the swimmers,” the police report noted.

Police arrived and called the swimmers out of the water.

“It was embarrassing to be standing there with the cop,” Tomko said. “It was the father of the bride who was offended. I was not trying to ruin the wedding.”