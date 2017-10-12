Unique Music Partnership

RICHMOND, Va. – The 13th Annual Richmond Folk Festival is Friday, October 13th through Sunday, October 15th at the downtown Richmond waterfront. This highly praised FREE event is a celebration of the roots, richness and variety of American culture through music, dance, traditional crafts, storytelling and food. Reverend Cora Harvey Armstrong is one of many performers who will be at the festival and she performed two powerful gospel songs for us. She will be LIVE on stage at the festival Saturday, October 14th at 1:15pm at the Union/RTD stage. Rev. Armstrong is also lending her talents at the City Jail as part of a partnership between the Folk Festival, Jam, Inc and The Richmond City Justice Center. Sarah Scarbrough and Sheriff C.T. Woody, Jr. shared the details. For more information on the Folk Festival you can visit http://www.richmondfolkfestival.org/ and for more information on the Richmond City Justice Center REAL program you can visit https://www.facebook.com/The-REAL-Program-1732448220322510/