Southpark Mall will not open on Thanksgiving

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Southpark Mall in Colonial Heights will not open for business on Thanksgiving. The mall’s owner plans to keep its properties from coast to coast closed that day, so workers can spend the holiday with their families.

“The support that we received last year when we made this decision was overwhelmingly positive,” CBL Properties president Stephen Lebovitz said. “It is based on this feedback from our retail partners, employees of CBL and retailers at our properties, as well as the customers in our markets that we made the decision to again close our centers on Thanksgiving Day.”

The mall will reopen at 6 a.m. the following day for Black Friday.

“Department stores, movie theaters, restaurants, and retailers with exterior mall entrances will have the option to open their stores on Thursday,” a spokesperson said. “Access to mall common areas will be restricted.”