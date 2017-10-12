Juvenile shot multiple times in Richmond neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A juvenile was rushed to the hospital Thursday morning after a shooting in Mosby Court.

Richmond Police responded to the 1800 block of O Street just before 1 a.m.

There they found the shooting victim, described only as a juvenile, shot multiple times.

The shooting victim suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators are looking for two men last seen running away from the shooting scene after shots were fired.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.