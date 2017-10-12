14-year-old charged with murder after dead woman’s car found at Richmond airport

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A 14-year-old boy was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 76-year-old Ruth Ann Knave.

Knave, of Tall Timbers, Maryland, was found dead in a Highland County, Virginia home on September 17.

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office was called to the home, in the McDowell community, to conduct a welfare check.

Once inside the home, investigators discovered Knave and realized her vehicle was missing.

“Further investigation led Virginia State Police to the Richmond International Airport… where the Subaru was located in the parking lot,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “The male juvenile was taken into custody by RIC Police later that same night.”

The Highland County teen was also charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and two counts of theft of a credit card.

He is being held in a juvenile facility. The Roanoke Commonwealth’s Attorney has been appointed as a special prosecutor for the case.

Police have not yet released details about the teen’s relationship to Knave.

“Ruth Ann was a talented seamstress and made many of her children’s and her clothes,” her online obituary read. “She was very skilled and highly regarded as a restorer of antique dolls. She was known nationwide for her talent in restoring these dolls to pristine condition.”

