FREE mammograms during the month of October

RICHMOND, Va. - Dr. Amy Hempel of Virginia Physicians for Women visits our studio to explain the importance of getting annual mammograms starting at age 40. Amy explains that 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime, but with early detection and screening, the survival rate drastically improves. The Virginia Physicians for Women is offering one FREE mammogram each day for the entire month of October for uninsured women. The Virginia Physicians for Women offers a variety of services at it’s six Richmond area locations, and for more information you can visit http://vpfw.com/ and https://www.facebook.com/vapfw

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY VIRGINIA PHYSICIANS FOR WOMEN}