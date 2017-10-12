× Big Herm’s “Steak of Veggie Burgers”

RICHMOND, Va. – Big Herm Baskerville is back on this ‘Little Friday’ to cook up some Jumbo Balsamic Mushroom Burgers. You won’t miss the meat with this tasty creation. You can visit Big Herm at Big Herm’s Kitchen at 315 N 2nd St., in Richmond and at http://bighermskitchenrva.com/5175.

Jumbo Balsamic Mushroom Burger

Ingredients:

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

1/4 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons juice from 1 lemon

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

3 medium cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon thyme

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 pepper

4 portobello mushrooms, stems removed

1/4 oil (for cooking)

Pepper jack cheese

4 toasted buns

Lettuce

Tomato



Directions:

1. In a small bowl, whisk together balsamic vinegar, olive oil, lemon juice, mustard, garlic, thyme, and salt.

2. Place portobellos in a large resealable plastic bag. Pour in marinade, seal bag, and toss to coat mushrooms thoroughly. Let marinate at room temperature for 30 minutes

3. Heat skillet and oil on Med. High.

4. Place mushroom in pan and cook 3-5 mins each side. Melt pepper jack cheese

5. Remove place on bun with lettuce and tomato.