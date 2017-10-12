× 36th Annual Festival of India

RICHMOND, Va.–

The 36th Annual Festival of India, Saturday, October 14 & 15, 11 am – 8 pm Saturday at The Greater Richmond Convention Center.

The Festival of India is a taste of the food, culture, music, dance, and tradition that is India. The festival is a small slice of India right here in Virginia. This year the theme for the Festival Of India is “Festivals of India”. There will also be yoga demonstrations and lectures from experienced teachers. New this year, dancing after the festival. Saturday night is Folk night, traditional Indian dancing from 9 pm to 1 am. For more information visit http://www.thefestivalofindia.org/home.asp

or call 804-783-7300.