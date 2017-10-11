Virginia mom accused of leaving kids in store after shoplifting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Newport News woman is accused of leaving her child behind in store after being caught shoplifting, according to police.

On Tuesday, October 10 around 2:30 p.m., police were sent to the Macy’s at Patrick Henry Mall in reference to a shoplifting incident, affiliate WTKR reports.

Loss prevention personnel told officers that a woman came into the store with two children. They said she was seen taking clothing into fitting rooms and leaving without the items.

The woman was detailed by loss prevention personnel as she left the store. Personnel told police clothing items were found hidden in her diaper bags.

During the incident, the woman ran out of the store, leaving the children behind.

The children, who were one and two years old, were turned over to the custody of Child Protective Services.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.