× Tour de Midnight & VSU features Mike Epps

RICHMOND, Va. —

Tour de Midnight is a bike ride starting from Midnight Brewery in Rockville, Virginia to Lake Anna, to benefit the Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia. At 100 Kilometer riders will go through the farms of Rockville, the historic town of Montipilier, breath-taking views like the Woodson Mill and stunning views of Lake Anna and cross the South Anna River on their way back. Our 50 Kilometer riders will enjoy Montipilier and Rockville as well as they will turn west past Montipilier and capture the last portion of the 100KM route.

There will be food, music and craft beer at Midnight Brewery after their ride. The Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia was established in 1978 to promote awareness about epilepsy and provide assistance to those with the disorder. For more information visit http://www.granfondoguide.com/Events/Index/5652/tour-de-midnight or

https://www.epilepsyva.com/.

And Virginia State University celebrates Homecoming with several events including a performance by Actor and Comedian Mike Epps, Friday, October 13 at the Multi-purpose Center. Comedians Sommore and Bruce Bruce will join Epps. The show starts at 8pm, tickets are available. Other performances include 21 Savage, Playboi Carti, Lil Bibby, Rico Nasty, and Young Crazy Saturday, October 14 at 8 p.m. For more show information visit www.vsumpc.com.