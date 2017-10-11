× Child accused of stabbing another child at Richmond community center

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating after they say a child stabbed another child with safety scissors at a Richmond community center Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. at the Humphrey Calder Community Center, according to police.

They said two kids were playing when one child stabbed the other with safety scissors. The victim’s injuries were minor.

Police said charges are pending in the case.

