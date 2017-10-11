President Obama to hold Richmond rally

RICHMOND, Va. — President Barack Obama will host a rally for fellow Democrat and Virginia gubernatorial candidate Lt. Governor Ralph Northam.

While the location of the rally has not yet been made public, the date has been set.

The rally is scheduled to take place “in the evening” of October 19, a Northam campaign spokesperson said.

“At the rally, Ralph and President Obama will discuss the need for the next governor to create economic opportunity for all Virginians,” the campaign spokesperson added. ”

Tickets for the free event are available here.

President Obama will be back in Richmond on November 18 where he is scheduled to speak at the Richmond Forum.

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump tweeted his support for Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie.

Trump tweeted: “Ralph Northam,who is running for Governor of Virginia,is fighting for the violent MS-13 killer gangs & sanctuary cities. Vote Ed Gillespie!”

In the 2012 presidential election, 71 percent of Virginia’s registered voters cast ballots. The following year, just 43 percent voted in the governor’s race. From 2008 to 2009, the drop was 74 percent to 40 percent. That pattern has repeated itself in election cycle after election cycle, data from the Virginia Department of Elections shows.



CNN Wire contributed to this report.