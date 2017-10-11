Parents concerned after ‘vague’ threat at Powhatan High School

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — An added law enforcement presence might be visible at Powhatan High School Thursday after a threat was made against the school via social media.

In an email to parents, Powhatan High School Principal Mike Massa said the school received a “vague” threat aimed at the school.

“Powhatan High School received a vague warning through social media of a possible threat at school tomorrow, Thursday, October 12th,” the email read.

School officials said there was no specific threat made in the social media post.

The Powhatan Sheriff’s Department confirms there are investigating the social media post. No additional information has been released about the investigation.

The Powhatan Sheriff’s Department and school officials say they will take additional safety measures during the school day.

“We will keep you apprised of any further developments related to the issue,” Massa wrote.

One parent tells CBS 6 that multiple parents are keeping their students home Thursday because of the threats.

