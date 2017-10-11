× Missing teen Grayson Imanion may be in Richmond

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. — The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing person alert for 15-year-old Grayson Imanion.

Imanion was reported missing Oct. 8.

She was last seen near North Katie Drive in Spotsylvania County and is known to travel out of the state.

She also has ties to the Richmond area, investigators said.

She is listed as a runaway.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office at 540-582-7115.