Chopped Junior champ plans to spend winnings helping Richmond’s homeless

RICHMOND, Va. — Emmy Sumpter, a 5th grade student at St. Catherine’s School in Richmond, has been sitting on a secret for 10-months.

In January, the 10-year-old girl, won her episode of Chopped Junior. That episode finally aired this week.

Sumpter’s filet mignon and chorizo meatball dish earned her a $10,000 prize. Not bad for girl who does not eat meat.

“She’s been a vegetarian her whole life,” Emmy’s mother Erica said.

When the judges asked how Emmy knew her meal was tasty without ever tasting it, she said she cooked for her brothers at home and they always asked for seconds. Her brothers, by the way, are 250-pound college football players.

Now that she’s back home and able to talk about her big win, Emmy has big plans for her winnings.

Emmy plans to take some of the money and use it to help feed the homeless in Richmond.