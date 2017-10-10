Walking to end Lupus

RICHMOND, Va. – Lupus is a complicated autoimmune disease that tends to present in different ways and often affects more women than men. The Lupus Foundation of America is hosting the Richmond ‘Walk to End Lupus Now’ is Saturday, October 14th at 8am at the Bon Secours Redskins Training Camp. Co-Chair Linda Henderson-Wagstaff and Grand Marshal Darrell Owens Sr. stop by to talk about the event which focuses on raising funding and awareness of to continue the fight against Lupus. For more information you can visit http://richmondlupuswalk17.kintera.org/faf/home/default.asp?ievent=1167421