Stop wasting water! Voluntary water conservation measures in effect

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Virginia’s drier than normal Fall has prompted most of Central Virginia to issue voluntary water conservation measures.

“Due to ongoing low water levels in the James River, Henrico County is joining the city of Richmond and Chesterfield, Goochland, Hanover, and Powhatan counties to implement voluntary water conservation measures,” a Department of Public Utilities spokesperson said. ‘Voluntary compliance will help water treatment plants in Richmond, Henrico and Chesterfield provide water to all customers in the region while also meeting the James River Regional Flow Management Plan.”

As part of the measures, homeowners were asked to follow the following schedule when watering their yards:

Monday: No watering

Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday: Odd-numbered addresses

Wednesday, Friday, Sunday: Even-numbered addresses

The state also offered this list of Top 10 Water Wasters and what you can do about them:

Check your home plumbing for leaks. A leaky faucet or toilet can waste thousands of gallons per year.

Install water-saving showerheads and faucet aerators, available at your hardware store, if you don’t already have them in place. A shower can use up to 7 gallons of water per minute. Don’t let

the shower run too long while waiting for it to warm up or while soaping up.

Sweep, don’t wash, sidewalks and driveways. Instead of using a hose, use a broom or leaf blower, and save 3-5 gallons of water per minute.

If you need to water your lawn, do it every other day in the early morning hours. This will minimize evaporation and increase water penetration.

When you have to replace a water-using appliance, be sure to install a water-efficient model.

Landscape with plants that require little water and mulch around ornamental plantings to conserve moisture.

Turn off the tap while brushing your teeth. You probably only need the water in three short bursts – to rinse your toothbrush initially, to rinse it after use, and to rinse your mouth.

Flush only when needed. Don’t use the toilet as a wastebasket.

Install a shut-off nozzle at the end of your hose. Use only the water needed for outdoor tasks, such as washing your car.

Only use dishwashers and washing machines when you have a full load. Water-saving models will allow you to adjust the washer’s water level.