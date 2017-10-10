Reynolds Metals heir convicted in Chesterfield rape, arrested in 1998 Florida attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – The Reynolds Metals heir who was convicted of a rape in Chesterfield in 1986 has been arrested in connection to another rape in Florida nearly 20 years ago.

Cornelious Francis Florman, 51, was arrested Tuesday afternoon by U.S. Marshals in Alleghany County, Virginia.

The 51-year-old has been charged with sexually battery and kidnapping in connection to a rape that occurred on June 22, 1998 in Fort Myers Beach.

In July, CBS 6 reported that the Lee County Sheriff's Office considered Florman a suspect in the case.

According to a "DNA match data response offender match" record from November of 2016, Florman's DNA matched the foreign DNA profile collected by a physical evidence recovery kit (PERK) from the woman that was raped in 1998.

Florman was charged with raping a Henrico County woman back in 1986 in her neighborhood near the University of Richmond. A judge declared a mistrial in the case, and Florman was never found guilty of the crime, but in a civil trial the woman won and received 8.5 million dollars.

