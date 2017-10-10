On journey to become an Eagle Scout, teen honors slain uncle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Va. -- Joseph Boyle from Chesterfield was murdered in cold blood off Snead Road on the city's Southside, at the end of January. His was the eighth homicide in Richmond this year. The homicide count has climbed to 52, compared to 47 this time last year.

It’s not just a statistic, though, to 14-year-old Colin Wakefield. Boyle was his uncle and so to honor him, Colin created a project in his honor at Heritage Baptist Church in Chesterfield.

It’s also part of Colin’s journey to becoming an Eagle Scout.

He’s built a burn pit in the middle of a cross. Colin says he put the project together to let victims of violent crimes know they are not forgotten.

Police are asking you to call them if you know who shot the Southside woman in her bed.

Colin Wakefield is still accepting funding for his Eagle Scout project.